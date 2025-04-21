Aamir Khan has often been called an absolute 'perfectionist' by his fans as well as critics. Over the years, he has experimented with his roles and constantly challenged himself to do something different from the last time. He might have been away from the silver screen for quite some time, but he has been making headlines in recent times because of his all-new relationship with Gauri Spratt. Aamir recently made a virtual appearance in collaboration with his China-based fan club, where he spoke about his upcoming role in 'Sitaare Zameen Par.'

His upcoming film, in many ways, is a sequel and a tribute to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Fans have shown great interest in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' ever since it was announced in 2023. During the interaction with the China-based club, Aamir spoke about how the film is progressing and what the recent updates are.

"Sitaare Zameen Par is almost ready. It is the sequel of Taare Zameen Par. Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about people who are differently abled. It is about love, friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It's a comedy but the theme is the same."

#SitaareZameenPar is a Hindi remake of Spanish film #Campeones (2018).



#AamirKhan confirmed in its recent interview ? pic.twitter.com/CjxawJeDRg — Bollywood Review & Ott Updates (@BRO_bollyRev1ew) April 20, 2025

Aamir's character in 'Taare Zameen Par' was greatly appreciated because of how soft and perceptive the character was. However, as per the information shared by Aamir, his character in the sequel is going to be completely opposite to the role that he had played earlier. Aamir spoke about how his character in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' edges a little on the problematic side and eventually learns to be better with time.

The actor revealed, "My character in Taare Zameen Par was Nikumbh, who is a very sensitive person. In this film, my character's name is Gulshan, but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh's. He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude, politically incorrect, and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife, mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems, and the story is how he changes with the film. How these people in the spectrum teach him what it is to be a good human being."

'Sitaare Zameen Par' has taken a lot of inspiration from the Spanish film 'Champions' and is being directed by RS Prasanna. The film will star Aamir, Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary in pivotal roles.