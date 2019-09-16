Superstar Aamir Khan seems to be impressed with the trailer of The Sky Is Pink (TSIP). In his review of the trailer, he said that he cannot wait to see the movie starring Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Zaria Wasim.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is a biographical film based on the love story of a couple, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter – Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Zaira Waseem plays the role of Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra's daughter in the film.

Priyanka Chopra is making her comeback to Bollywood with the movie. The actress released its trailer on Twitter on September 10 and wrote, "Presenting the trailer for #TheSkyIsPink - a film about love, made with so much of it! It's a very proud milestone moment for me, because it's my first as an actor & co-producer. Hope it gives you all the feels & inspires you to celebrate life!"

Aamir Khan happened to watch the trailer of The Sky Is Pink today and he took to Twitter to share his review immediately. He tweeted, "I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film! Love. a."

After watching the trailer of The Sky is Pink, Siddharth Malhotra tweeted, "What a heartbreaking and heartwarming trailer at the same time ... loved it and many congrats to the entire team "

The trailer of the movie struck a chord with the audience and generated a lot of curiosity. The video was also premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "The initial reviews for #TheSkyIsPink have been wonderful and I'm so ready to head back to @TIFF_NET for the world premiere with the rest of the team on Sept 13. Busy...exciting days ahead. Stay tuned..."

The Sky Is Pink is co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures. It is set for release on October 11.