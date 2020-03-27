Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been very active on social media platforms in the past few months, and recently, she had an interaction with fans on her Instagram page. As the entire country is quarantined, she asked her followers about their plans during the time of quarantine.

Aamir Khan's daughter wants to date this actress

As a reply, one of her fans revealed that he wanted to date actress Sanya Malhotra. To this answer, Ira quickly responded, "I will be the first in the line to date Sanya Malhotra."

It should be noted that Sanya Malhotra had debuted in the industry through the movie 'Dangal' which had none other than Aamir Khan in the lead role. In the movie, Sanya portrayed the role of Aamir Khan's daughter, and her performance received rave reviews from all corners. The film also emerged as a huge blockbuster, and it helped Sanya to fetch more offers in Bollywood.

A busy year for Sanya Malhotra

As Saniya Malhotra's portrayal of Babita Phogat in 'Dangal' received critical acclaim, she received many offers from top-rated Bollywood production companies. In the year 2020, Sanya has three releases; 'Ludo', 'Shakuntala Devi', and 'Pagglait'.

Ludo is an anthology film which is being directed by Anurag Basu. Apart from Sanya, this film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pearle Maaney in other prominent roles.

In Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan is playing the title role, and this biographical film will narrate the story of Shakuntala Devi who is known as the human-computer. Sanya Malhotra is playing the role of Shakuntala's daughter in this film. The film is directed by Anu Menon, and will hit the theaters in May 2020.

In Umesh Bist's Pagglait, Sanya Malhotra is playing the lead role along with Shruti Sharma, Ashutosh Rana and Raghubir Yadav.