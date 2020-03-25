While coronavirus pandemic has created havoc across the nation it cannot be denied that due to fewer people on the road, the pollution level is coming down. People are realising the importance of their families and have been spending quality time with each other.

Even Bollywood celebrities have been posting more and more pictures with their loved ones on the social media platform. Where most of the stars are posting about the ways to fight coronavirus, ace actress Vidya Balan has been seen Thanking the deadly coronavirus for all the right reasons.

Parineeta star Vidya Balan took her Instagram to share a video thanking COVID-19 teaching people, the importance of little things in life. The message in the video says, "Thank you coronavirus for shaking us and The Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in — an abundance of products, freedom, health, and realising we were taking it for granted.

Thank you for stopping us to make us see how lost we were in the 'busy-ness' not having time for the most basic things. Thank you for allowing us to put aside all the problems we thought were so important and showing us what is actually important."

"Thank you for stopping the transport. The earth was begging us to look at the pollution for a very long time. We didn't listen. Thank you for all the fear. It has been a global disease for years but not many of us wanted to face it. But now we have to face it and learn how to embrace it with love and with the support of our community.

Thank you for this revaluation of our lives. Thank you as we finally understand what it means that we are all connected. Thank you for the unity between all of us...Be grateful, stay aware. Things will never be the same again. The world is changing now," it further said.

Vidya Balan has been known for her conventional ways and this message amid the time of global crisis is simply applaudable. The Dirty Picture fame was last seen Mission Mangal alongside Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu and many other stars. She will be soon seen on the big screen with her film Shakuntala Devi, a biopic of an Indian woman who was also known as the "human computer". The movie will also star Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.