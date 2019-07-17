Apart from acing it at work with flair over her artistry, Sanya Malhotra is even gaining attention for her dance skills where the actress has always dropped in some of the most dazzling moves, each time. A recently surfaced video is total proof that Sanya knows how to get everyone into the energetic mode.

The Dangal girl is seen dancing on her movie's song 'Dhakkad' and her strong and powerful moves are raising cheers amongst the audience. She looks confident and beautiful and fans are super thrilled to see her perform on these peppy beats.

Sanya is known to be a director's actor and is appreciated for picking up different kinds of roles. The actress is appreciated for her versatile nature and possesses a knack for photography.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the highest-grossing movie of all time, Dangal and since then, she has been a favourite in the industry for not just the audience but also, the directors and artists all over.

Sanya is known for her breakthrough performances in the movies namely, Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph shares how shooting with Anurag Basu has been the most delightful experience for her as she has never worked in this pattern for any of her projects till now.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin in the critically acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.