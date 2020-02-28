Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, although hasn't made her Bollywood debut yet, enjoys a huge fan base on social media. Recently, the 21-year old became a hot topic of discussion after she posted some sizzling pictures of hers.

And now, she did it again. In one of her photoshoots, Ira stunned all in a red long gown while sporting red hair. The no-shoulder-sleeve gown was backless and tied with knots at the back.

In another pic, Ira looked glamorous in a netted skirt with shimmery golden blouse outfit. She teamed it up with a pair of black leather boots.

Ira's professional life

Aamir's daughter made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea which had Hazel Keech in lead. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea.

After her much-awaited debut, many were of the opinion that some day Ira might want to direct her superstar father through her lense. However, she said that she is not sure about directing Aamir so early in her career. She said that she will take up the task of directing her father when she will be an expert in the field.

Proud father Aamir, in a recent interaction with the media, said that he is happy that his children Junaid and Ira are making their own way in the industry without his help. He also said that it is completely their decision whether to step into Bollywood or not.

Take a look at her pics: