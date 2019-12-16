Amongst all the star kids, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is currently pulling all the necessary attention of the netizens thanks to her recent sizzling photoshoot. The youngster had been on a photo sharing spree on Instagram and has quickly turned into a social media sensation.

The 21-year-old was seen posing on a wooden plank stand while lying in the lap of nature wearing a bold thigh-high dress. The snapshots are now going viral on the internet and there's no doubt that Aamir Khan's daughter looked hotter than the weather. She left her fans jaw-dropped and people couldn't gushing about her unmatched hotness.

Sharing the exotic picture on Instagram, Ira wrote, "What a view" which resonated through her fans in the comments section as well.

Ira recently made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled Euripides' Medea which had Hazel Keech in lead. The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea.

After her much-awaited debut, many were of the opinion that some day Ira might want to direct her superstar father through her lense. However, she said that she is not sure about directing Aamir so early in her career. She said that she will take up the task of directing her father when she will be an expert in the field.

Proud father Aamir, in a recent interaction with the media, said that he is happy that his children Junaid and Ira are making their own way in the industry without his help. He also said that it is completely their decision whether to step into Bollywood or not.