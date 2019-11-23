Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to make her debut as a director for a play, but the young star kid is not willing to work with her father so soon.

Ira set to debut as director

Ira is going to direct a play based on the adaptation of Euripides's Medea that will have Hazel Keech in lead. However, she is not sure about directing Aamir so early in her career. Speaking to a daily, the star kid said that she will take up the task of directing her father when she will be an expert in the field.

Ira not ready to work with her father

Ira further said that it is always more tricky to direct someone known, and Aamir is also a veteran in the line of film-making. Aamir's daughter went on to say that she is like her father when it comes to being focussed in doing a job. Although Ira is not into the industry yet, she remains in news for various reasons.

Sometimes she gets trolled for her pictures with her rumoured beau, other times she makes headlines for her photoshoots.