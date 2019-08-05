Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is known for social media by storm with her breathtaking pictures. She was recently in news for posting cosy pictures with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani on Instagram. And now yet again, Ira has made everyone jaw-dropped with her latest sizzling photoshoot.

Wearing a red bralette and denim hot pants, Ira Khan was seen posing with another model who was holding on to her right thigh. She was seen flashing her washboard abs and belly ring with her hair done in braids. And needless to say that Ira was looking stunning than ever before.

Ira is quite active on Instagram and keeps updating her fans about her ongoing projects. In one of the old photographs, Ira was seen assisting the crew probably while donning the hat of a director.

The 21-year-old has always stayed away from all the media galore, but she's quite active on social media. She is interested in acting and may make her acting debut sooner than her elder brother Junaid Khan, who is more into theatre, as per Aamir Khan. Ira Khan has an artistic eye and is a footballer as well.