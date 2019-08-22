Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan posted an adorable picture on Instagram that shows her sharing a romantic moment with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani. While the photo is a cute one, it is the caption that raised some concerns.

The picture posted by Ira shows her beau holding her from behind, while both pose with happy faces. It is indeed a beautiful photo, but the caption appeared rather odd. She wrote, "Everything will be okay".

While a lot of her followers appreciated the picture and showered love on the couple, few of them expressed concern at the caption. They started asking Ira if she is having any issues in her relationship or otherwise.

Ira had confirmed her relationship with Mishaal in June while having a chat session with followers on Instagram. When a person had asked her if she is dating someone, she had posted a picture of her and the guy in response to the query.

Aamir's doting daughter had recently set the internet on fire with her sizzling photoshoot picture. She was seen sporting a red bralette and denim hot pants, flaunting her curves and belly ring.