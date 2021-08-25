Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, doesn't have as interesting a journey as his brother. Despite not featuring in films for over a decade, he has always been in the limelight. From failed marriage to allegations against his own family, the Mela actor has often stirred controversies. Faissal would now be making a comeback with Faactory, a film he is directing and acting in.

Faissal has said that his brother and family have watched the film and have really appreciated it. He also added that Aamir praised his singing in it. Talking about brother Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce, Faissal told a leading website, "I cannot give them any advice. My marriage didn't work out, so I am no one to comment on anyone's personal life. They know what is best for them."

"Not made enough money"

Khan further went onto say, "Unfortunately, I have not made enough money to afford a wife and I don't have any girlfriend, because having one is also an expensive affair. A wife is even more expensive. Picture hit ho toh ladki dhoodna shuru karu (If the film becomes a hit will start looking for a girl)."

Faissal Khan had alleged that his family had kept him under house arrest for over a year claiming he was not in the best frame of mind. The family had alleged that he had episodes of paranoid schizophrenia.

The actor claimed to have got his mental health checked at a hospital post which he was declared fit and fine. "I was given wrong medication for one year, which was very unfair on the family's part."