In the wake of the nepotism debate, drug scandal and suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan has come out in the open and slammed filmmaker Karan Johar as well as his brother Aamir Khan.

Let's take a look at the allegations and claims made by Faisal Khan.

On brother Aamir Khan

Faissal Khan went on to reveal how Aamir Khan did not help him in his filmFaactory. In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Faissal went on to rubbish rumours about his movie being associated with Aamir Khan Films. He said that he is not associated with Aamir Khan production as of now. He further added that it had been six years that he left Aamir Khan production and right now he is not associated with Aamir Khan and was busy working on his film Faactory. The actor also revealed that Aamir did not help him financially or creatively in the film at all.

On his family keeping him under house arrest for a year

He alleged that his family forcefully gave him medicines and kept him under house arrest for one year. In his latest interview, Faissal stated that it was after his family asked him to give up his signatory rights, he decided to stand up for himself and moved court.

Also, speaking about The 2007 news claims of him being depressed and schizophrenic. And while not mentally fit, he clarified that he is fully fit and fine. He further claimed that if he were mentally unfit, he would not be able to handle a film on his own. He talked about going to court for the protection of his symbolic rights, for which he was examined at JJ Hospital from where he got a clean chit, after which Faisal finally won a case filed against his family.

On Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Furthermore, talking about Sushant's untimely demise, Faissal said that he feels if a person is bipolar, they cannot act so well, but since Sushant delivered so many hits, his death is still a mystery.

Slammed Karan Johar

If your work flops, they don't treat you well; they don't even look at you, and it has happened to me. On my brother's (Aamir Khan) 50th birthday, I was looked down upon by someone; I don't wish to take the name. But Karan Johar acted weird with me; he put me down. He insulted me when I was trying to talk to someone and trying to disconnect with the person I was talking to. So, a lot of such things have happened, and even I have been through it."

He said that after Mela, in which Faissal appeared with Aamir, he thought that filmmakers would appreciate him for his craft, but he was side-lined. However, Faisal said that 'outside' talent can make its mark in the film industry.

Citing the example of actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others, he said that industry kids could have an initial advantage, as he did. Still, they will survive only based on what they bring to the table.

Furthermore, Faissal Khan said