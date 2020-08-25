Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been at the receiving end of social media's wrath since the pictures of his meeting with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan went viral on the Internet. Amid heavy outrage, another image of the star has surfaced and is being shared with claims that would further fuel the outrage against the 55-year-old actor.

The claim

In the other picture, Aamir can be seen posing with two men, who, according to several social media users, are Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, Junaid Shamshed and Tarik Jameel. It has been claimed that the 3 Idiots actor met the two terrorists during his visit to Mecca.

"Have you ever questioned your brother Aamir Khan as to WHY he meets people who are ANTI-INDIANS. Don't always play your VICTIM CARD," wrote a Twitter user while sharing the image, whereas another said, "Aamir Khan never tweeted on #SushantSinghRajput's death not even on Independence Day. And here's a pic of him where he is meeting with Terrorist Tarik Jameel and Junaid Shamshed. ShAME ON YOU AAMIR KHAN."

Below are the screenshots of the tweets:

Fact-Check

As we at IBTimes India set out to verify the claim, we found that the two men standing with Aamir are not who they are being said to be. A reverse image search of the picture revealed that the person on the left side is Pakistani singer Junaid Jamshed and the man on the right of Aamir is Islamic preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil. Both of them have no connection with the LeT.

The picture was originally posted by Junaid Jamshed on his Twitter account back in 2013. In the caption, he had mentioned that the other person is Maulana Tariq Jamil. Aamir had met them both in 2012 when he went for Hajj with his mother Zeenat Hussain.

Have a look at the tweet:

With @Aamir_Khan and Maulana Tariq Jameel Sahab accompanied by Afridi. pic.twitter.com/SyipeQZBoq — Junaid Jamshed (@JunaidJamshedPK) March 14, 2013

However, Junaid Jamshed, who is famous for music albums such as 'Us Rah Par', passed away in a plane crash in 2016. On the other hand, Maulana Tariq Jamil is a renowned cleric in Pakistan and was conferred with a civil award earlier this year.

Therefore, the claim that Aamir met LeT terrorists on the pilgrimage is completely baseless and has no truth to its whatsoever.