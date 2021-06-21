Aamir Khan's Ghulam would remain a path-breaking film for the actor. However, very few know that there was a time when the actor wanted to walk out of the film. It was Mahesh Bhatt's attitude that made Aamir Khan decide to quit the project. But, he stayed on when Vikram Bhatt came onboard. And the rest, as they say, is history!

Aamir has always been a perfectionist. The actor not only did the daring train stunt scene all by himself without using a body double but also sang the song – Aati Kya Khandala. The two things became major highlights of the film which went onto be a blockbuster. But, there was a time when Aamir was not happy with Mahesh Bhatt's attitude on the sets.

Aamir wanted someone who was involved and invested in the project. But, was surprised to see Mahesh Bhatt engrossed in his books and not focusing on the shots. In her book - 'Matinee Men' - journalist and author Roshmila Bhattacharya has revealed that this led to Aamir being furious. As per the book, he went and told Bhatt bluntly that he was not doing his work properly. He also said that he was ready to walk out of the project and compensate for the losses which would incur due to his exit.

However, it was at this point that Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt decided to rope in Vikram Bhatt. Vikram then helmed the project which also marked his emergence as one of the biggest directors of those times. Aamir allegedly also asked the Bhatts to include Vikram's name into the credits. It was also said that Aamir had threatened to not be associated with the project if Vikram was not given his due.