Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan became the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID 19. In a statement released by his spokesperson, the actor has informed that he is at home in self-quarantine, and he has requested everyone who came in contact with him in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

Here's the official statement.

"Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern."

Aamir Khan recently turned 56. A day after his birthday, he announced that he will be quitting social media, and all information about his films will be available from the official account of his production house.

Usually, every year, Aamir Khan would hold a press conference on his birthday, however, in the years 2020 and 2021, he had adhered to the new COVID 19 protocols and had not held any press conferences.

Aamir Khan's much-awaited film, Lal Singh Chaddha is expected to release in December 2021. It was earlier scheduled to release in 2020, however, due to the corona virus pandemic that led to the temporary shut down of theatres, a change in schedule had to be made. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.