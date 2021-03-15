A day after celebrating his 56th birthday, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has quit the social media platforms. The actor took to his social media account to announce this and informed his fans and followers that it is his last post.

Mr. Perfectionist Khan thanked all his fans for all the love that was showered on his birthday and said that for all the future updates about his films and life fans can follow the official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions. Apparently, the actor has decide to quit social media to dedicate more time and focus on work.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wrote: "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media," he said.

The statement added: "Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence." However, Aamir Khan said that "We will continue to communicate as we did before".

"In addition, AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always (sic)," the statement further added.

Actor wants to avoid distraction

However, this is not the first time, the actor has taken such a stern decision. Recently, Aamir Khan had decided to turn off his phone till the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. According to reports, the actor wanted to ensure that his work doesn't get affected by the constant distraction created by his phone while he is working on the set.

Aamir Khan's upcoming projects

On the work front, Aamir Khan is busy with 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at present where the actor will be sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reports state that the shooting has been completed and the film in its post-production stage. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks's 'Forrest Gump', is slated to release for Christmas 2021.

Meanwhile, the actor also gave a special appearance in a song titled 'Har Fun Maula' for the film 'Koi Jaane Na' starring actor Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur as the lead characters. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is a psychological thriller.