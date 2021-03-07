Last month, a video of Aamir Khan and actress Elli AvrRam shaking a leg for a party number on the sets of the film 'Koi Jaane Na' went viral on social media. Soon after this, the fans started talking about the upcoming film as it has been well over two years now since Mr. Perfectionist was seen on the big screen.

In 2018, Aamir Khan was last seen in the film 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. Though the fans are quite excited to see the star in his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chadha' that will release on Christmas, the leaked video created a new stir among the fans.

Now, Elli AvrRam has posted an image on her social media handle sharing a glimpse of Aamir and her from the track 'Har Funn Maula'. Taking to Instagram, Elli described herself as the "Queen of the dance floor" in the caption, whereas addressed Aamir Khan as the "Jack of all trades". The first official look of the song showed the duo wearing the same costumes which were earlier seen in the leaked video last month. Aamir Khan looks quite a dapper donning a navy blue blazer, while Elli looked gorgeous in a sequinned outfit.

According to Elli's post, the special song from Amin Hajee's upcoming film 'Koi Jaane Na' will be released on March 10. The song titled 'Har Fun Maula' is reportedly been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Supportive Aamir Khan

However, this is not the first time when Elli has shared a post with Aamir Khan. Last month, the actress shared a picture of herself with Aamir Khan on Instagram. She captioned the photo saying: "Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive Aamir Khan. Thank you for being you."

'Koi Jaane Na' is a psychological thriller that will see actor Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur playing the lead characters. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, will see Aamir Khan making a special appearance in the song after quite a long time.