A few days ago, it was reported that Mr Perfectionist Khan had taken a call to switch off his cell phone from (February 1, 2021) until the release of his much-awaited feature film, Laal Singh Chaddha, to avoid it from being a hindrance during the shoot.

Amidst all this, a video of Aamir Khan and actor Elli Avram shaking a leg on a party number on Koi Jaane Na's sets is trending online.

In the viral video: Elli has worn a shimmery gold ensemble. While Aamir is dressed in casual jeans and a T-shirt with a jacket

The video shows Aamir and Elli matching steps with each in a club. If you look at the video closely Aamir Khan, dressed in a grey shirt, brown trousers and black blazer, can be seen grooving with Elli Avram looks stunning in a gold shimmer dress.

Elli shared a picture of herself with Aamir Khan on Instagram. "Blessed to have worked with the most warm-hearted, humble, kind and supportive Aamir Khan. Thank you for being you."

A few days ago, Aamir Khan, flew to Jaipur to shoot a special song sequence for his friend's film, Amin. Koi Jaane Na is Aamir's close friend Amin Hajee's directorial debut. The actor and Amin have worked together in films like Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

Aamir Khan has worked in several blockbusters like 3 Idiots, Ghajini, Dangal and Dil Chahta Hai. He was last seen in 2018's Thugs Of Hindostan. His upcoming film is Laal Singh Chaddha, will release on Christmas next year.

Elli Avram made her debut in Bollywood in Saurabh Verma's comedy Mickey Virus and featured in films like Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon, Naam Shabana Malang. She has also participated in Bigg Boss 7. She later made appearances on the show as a guest in season 8 and season 9.