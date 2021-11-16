Aamir Khan was spotted outside his ex-wife Reena Dutta's home. The actor was seen wearing a t-shirt and had paired it up with silver dhoti pants. Not that Aamir Khan has been a trendsetter in fashion, but, this look left his fans surprised. And soon the trolling started. While many complimented him for wearing what he finds comfort in, many trolled the actor for this choice of dressing.

Aamir Khan trolled

"After spending a night with Ranveer Singh," wrote one user. "Why is he wearing her salwar?" asked another. "Borrowed from Ranveer Singh?" asked another one. "Did he just steal it from Kiran?" questioned a netizen. However, few even complimented the actor. "Putting comfort over style," said one user. "A true star not bothered about making a statement," said a netizen. "Rocking the look," said one more user.

Aamir's separation from Kiran

Aamir Khan recently announced separation from wife Kiran Rao. The duo continue to remain friends and being parents to their son, Azad. But, have chosen to end their legal marriage. "The reason why he and Kiran decided to separate is simple — over the years, apparently, both of them outgrew the institution of marriage. There were no differences or issues as such. You continue loving your partner, but as a friend. While your values and beliefs may remain the same, your needs, views on life, wants and opinions change with time — including your perspective on love and marriage," a Free Press Journal quoted an insider saying.

"And then, at that phase in one's life, it is better to live apart in harmony than stay together with acrimony in a marriage that has lived its times. While Aamir and Kiran are said to have emotionally separated in 2019, they decided to have an actual trial period of separation after that for a couple of years," it further said.