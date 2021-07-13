We are still under the news of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce. The two called it quits after being happily married for over fifteen years.

While the duo has assured their fans that they would stay forever as a family, this has come as a major blow to many. However, several reports have suggested that the two remain cordial than ever before and nothing would turn bitter between the two.

Emotional separation in 2019

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao separated emotionally in 2019, says a Free Press Journal report. The report quotes a Bollywood insider saying that both marriage and divorce are extreme steps for Khan. And each of his decision has been carried out only after deep reflection. It also states that the rumours of Aamir Khan and marrying Fatima Sana Shaikh and something brewing between the two is also equally untrue.

Reason behind separation

"The reason why he and Kiran decided to separate is simple — over the years, apparently, both of them outgrew the institution of marriage. There were no differences or issues as such. You continue loving your partner, but as a friend. While your values and beliefs may remain the same, your needs, views on life, wants and opinions change with time — including your perspective on love and marriage," the report quotes an insider saying.

It further says, "And then, at that phase in one's life, it is better to live apart in harmony than stay together with acrimony in a marriage that has lived its times. While Aamir and Kiran are said to have emotionally separated in 2019, they decided to have an actual trial period of separation after that for a couple of years."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had come together in a video a day after announcing their separation. The couple was also seen assuring everyone that they would forever remain friends and the only change in their equation would be that they wouldn't remain husband and wife.