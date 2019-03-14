Aamir Khan on his birthday was asked to speak on Kangana Ranaut being upset with him for not extending support to her film Manikarnika. However, the actor very smartly dodged the question.

Aamir held a press conference to celebrate his birthday with the media on Thursday. One of the reporters asked him if Kangana called and wished him as she was upset with him.

Aamir appeared surprised to know that the Queen actress was angry with him, and in his own style, dodged the question. Aamir said that he was not aware of it as Kangana did not tell him anything like that directly. He then concluded saying that he will ask her when he meets her.

Kangana had targeted Aamir some days ago saying that she supported his films like Dangal and Secret Superstar, but the actor never spoke anything about her films including Manikarnika.

"Arre yaar, iska na kuch ho jaye, main chup baithta hoon!" How do they do that? How does it even work? For me, this is a revelation that this film, what Rani Laxmibai has done, is this freedom only mine? Doesn't it belong to anybody else? When Aamir called me for Dangal, Secret Superstar, I went all the way to Ambani's house. Dangal, for me, was a film about women empowerment. But they don't have time for any of my trials. I have two-three films coming up, but I don't expect people to write about them," she had told media.

Apart from Aamir, Kangana had also cirticised Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and a few others for allegedly not speaking on societal or political issues.