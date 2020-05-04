A few days back, rumours were ripe that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had put Rs 15,000 in wheat bags given to the needy people in the country. Several videos regarding this incident went viral on social media platforms, and it also claimed that a vehicle loaded with one-kilogram wheat packets arrived in New Delhi, but several people refused to take as it is not capable enough to serve any purpose for their families. However, some people apparently took the packets, and they were surprised to see Rs 15,000 hidden in these packs.

Aamir Khan clarifies

In his recent Facebook post, Aamir Khan made it clear that he has not hidden any cash in wheat packets. The PK actor added that he is no way associated with this incident.

"Guys, I am not the person putting money in wheat bags. Its either a fake story completely, or Robin Hood doesn't want to reveal himself! Stay safe. Love," Aamir Khan wrote on Facebook.

It should be noted that Aamir Khan has reportedly extended support to several organizations that are involved in coronavirus relief works. However, until now, he has not made his donations public.

Aamir Khan's new release

Aamir Khan's next movie to hit the screens is Laal Singh Chaddha which is being directed by Advait Chandan. This film marks the reunion of Aamir and Advait after the movie Secret Superstar.

As per reports, this upcoming movie is inspired from the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and Aamir will be playing the role of a man with low IQ. Apart from Aamir Khan, this movie also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Vijay Sethupathi in other prominent roles. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens all across the world on December 25, 2020.