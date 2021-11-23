Aamir Khan's third marriage reports have been running wild on social media. Speculations of the actor being ready for marriage for the third time, after divorcing Kiran Rao have surfaced everywhere. What led to the speculations remains unknown, but, there was a strong buzz that Khan would announce his wedding after the release of Laal Singh Chadha.

Aamir Khan's link up

The wild theories running around even predicted that it is Aamir's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, who would be the woman in the actor's life. However, the reports are absolutely baseless and untrue says a source. Aamir and Fatima have often been linked together, something which the duo has always denied. And the rumors mills churning out these stories are again nothing but fake.

Fatima rubbished the rumours

Fatima had earlier said that such reports disturb her. "A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume wrong things," Fatima had said in an interview.

Aamir - Kiran's separation

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had emotionally separated in 2019, a FPJ report had said. "The reason why he and Kiran decided to separate is simple — over the years, apparently, both of them outgrew the institution of marriage. There were no differences or issues as such. You continue loving your partner, but as a friend. While your values and beliefs may remain the same, your needs, views on life, wants and opinions change with time — including your perspective on love and marriage," the report quoted an insider saying.