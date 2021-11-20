The makers of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha have locked in the release date of the film. Yes, the movie will hit the screens worldwide on 14 April.

Laal Singh Chaddha for Baisakhi

"We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date :)," the tweet from Aamir Khan Productions read. In the promotional material, it has been revealed that the movie will be out on the occasion of Baisakhi on 14 April.

It means Laal Singh Chaddha will be clashing with Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. The makers of the multilingual film had announced the release date of the movie in August itself.

Yash, on Twitter, wrote, "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14, 2022,"

How Much It Will Affect Both the Films?

This clash should have been avoided as it impacts the collection of both flick. "Hombale Films locked the release date and announced well in advance. So, Aamir Khan Productions should have given a thought before fixing the date of their flick as it eats into each others' business. Especially in South, exhibitors will prefer Yash's film to Khan's film," tells trade tracker Trinath to IBTimes India.

Many film trackers feel that even in the Hindi market KGF 2 is in demand. "It has now become a pan-India film. So, this clash could have been averted," industry observers in Mumbai feel.

Nonetheless, there are also people in the film industry who believe that clash will not affect to much extent. "We cannot predict anything at this juncture as the situation has not returned to normalcy. People are not coming to theatres like before. Hence, it is good as it will at least generate some craze and competition between the two films. Cine-goers would not mind watching both the movies," cine tracker Ramesh states.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which has Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead, is a comedy-drama film. It is an Indian adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump.

Whereas KGF: Chapter 2, which has Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the leads, is a gangster drama. The first instalment had struck gold in the Bollywood market and there is huge expectation riding on the flick.