Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's "secret wedding" has gone viral on social media. The picture that has gone viral suggests that Aamir Khan got married to his Dangal co-star Fatima. It also adds how Fatima had played Aamir Khan's daughter in the film. Rumors of Fatima and Aamir being more than just co-stars have been doing rounds for a while now.

The morphed picture

The picture of Aamir and Fatima has left social media berserk. Ever since Aamir and Kiran Rao parted ways there have been strong rumours of Fatima Sana being the reason behind the split. Now, their picture has been shared by a Facebook page. However, we must tell you, that there's no truth to the picture or the claims.

The picture clearly looks morphed and is actually of Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan from an event. However, once the picture was shared by the Facebook account, people believed in it and it soon went viral. Earlier, Fatima had spoken about being accused of being the reason behind Aamir Khan's marital discord.

When Fatima opened up about the link-up rumours

Several publications had reported that Aamir Khan was pitching Fatima's name to filmmakers to get her onboard. There were reports of Aamir being "too involved" in Sana's career moves too. In an interview, Fatima had said, "Earlier, I used to get affected. I'd feel bad. Because I've never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level."

Shaikh had further said, "A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer'."