Aamir Khan is an absolute perfectionist who picks and chooses the projects that appeal to him and that he would like to be a part of. There is already a lot of anticipation and excitement around the fact that the actor will be back on the silver screen after a small hiatus. However, the excitement was notched a tad bit higher when the news of Aamir possibly being a part of Rajnikanth's next film came to light. Fans were delighted knowing that this impeccable collaboration was in the cards. Aamir has now gone ahead and finally publicly confirmed the exciting news.

In an interview with Zoom, Aamir confirmed that he will be in a cameo role for Rajnikanth's next film, which has been titled 'Coolie' and is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Talking about his association with the film, the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actor mentioned that one of the most important reasons he agreed to do the film was because he is a fan of Rajnikanth and absolutely admires him.

Aamir said, "I really enjoyed doing it. I am big fan of Rajini sir...huge fan. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me that it is a Rajini sir's movie and that he wanted me to do a cameo, I said, 'Done. I am doing it. Whatever it is, I am doing it."

The teaser of 'Coolie' has created a major uproar on social media, with fans only looking forward to the grand experience it will be watching Rajnikanth being his superstar self and incredible on the big screen. Directed by Lokesh Kangraj, who has previously directed films like 'Vikram' and 'Leo' amongst others. The film will also star Soubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra.

Going back to Aamir, he is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' which releases on June 20 and will also feature Genelia D'Souza and ten newcomers. The film is supposed to be a sequel to his directorial debut, 'Taare Zameen Par,' and is also known to be inspired by the Spanish superhit film 'Champions.'