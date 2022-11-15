And it might come as a big jolt to many but Aamir Khan has now officially announced his sabbatical from acting. In a rare appearance for an event, Aamir debuted an all new look and took everyone by surprise by announcing a sabbatical. He said this was going to be the first time he was taking a break from acting in his 35 years of career.

Not working on the next project

Aamir revealed that he was supposed to shoot for another project - Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha. He added that now he wants to be with his kids and family. "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids."

The sabbatical

The Dangal star further added, "This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

Aamir Khan's most ambitious project – Laal Singh Chaddha – failed to do wonders at the box office. The film, an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Oscar winning Forrest Gump, made poor business at the box office.