Laal Singh Chaddha Has Zero OTT Takers But Creates Record At International Box Office Close
Laal Singh Chaddha Has Zero OTT Takers But Creates Record At International Box Office

And it might come as a big jolt to many but Aamir Khan has now officially announced his sabbatical from acting. In a rare appearance for an event, Aamir debuted an all new look and took everyone by surprise by announcing a sabbatical. He said this was going to be the first time he was taking a break from acting in his 35 years of career.

Aamir Khan
Aamir KhanInstagram

Not working on the next project

Aamir revealed that he was supposed to shoot for another project - Champions after Laal Singh Chaddha. He added that now he wants to be with his kids and family. "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids."

Laal Singh Chaddha Has Zero OTT Takers But Creates Record At International Box Office

The sabbatical

The Dangal star further added, "This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

Aamir Khan's most ambitious project – Laal Singh Chaddha – failed to do wonders at the box office. The film, an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Oscar winning Forrest Gump, made poor business at the box office.

Also Read