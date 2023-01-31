Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali's latest video has got social media talking. Shamita was seen exiting a party venue when Aamir held her close and made her move towards the car. Netizens were left surprised when Aamir even planted a sweet kiss on Shamita's cheek before parting her goodbye. Soon, speculations of something brewing between the two surfaced everywhere.

Shamita issues clarification

And now, Shamita has taken to social media to rubbish the rumours and the claims. "I'm baffled by society and it's convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS (sic)," Shamita tweeted.

"it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let's focus on more important issues in this country!," the Shetty girl added. It was on Bigg Boss last year that Shamita Shetty was said to have found love in the arms of Raqesh Bapat. The two fought, had arguments but remained together. And soon, even proclaimed their love for one another.

Shamita's bond with Raqesh Bapat

However, their romance was short-lived as the couple parted ways soon after exiting the house. "Think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all," Shamita said in a statement.