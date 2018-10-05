Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan's 96 has garnered highly positive reviews from the critics and audience. Indeed, the movie has got a good opening at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Released in over 250 screens, 96 had garnered a good pre-release talk. Sethupathi and Trisha's combination had evoked a lot of interest in the minds of the viewers. Further, the movie got positive reviews from the press show, which was held a few days before the release.

These factors ensured a good opening for 96. However, the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer was hit by financial issues and the early morning shows across India were cancelled, sending the fans into frustration.

However, the later shows enjoyed a good occupancy rate in theatres across Tamil Nadu.

An early estimation coming from the trade indicates that the movie has easily grossed over Rs 3.5 crore on the first day despite being a working day.

Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which also has Vijay Sethupathi, has been received well and the movie has retained most number of movies. Also, Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA has hit the screens this week. So, 96 has not got required number of screens for the release.

With a very good word-of-mouth, 96 is expected to do well at the box office in the next few days.

C Prem Kumar's 96 is a romantic drama which has been hailed for the brilliant performances from Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha backed by a solid script.