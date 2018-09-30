Mani Ratnam's released Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has continued its good run at the US box office. Indeed, the bilingual movie has breached $500K-mark in North America from the two versions (Tamil and Telugu).

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and its Telugu version Nawab is estimated to have earned $233,613 from 92 locations. The total collection of the movie in North America now stands at $574,206. It has now performed better than Telugu movie Devadas ($546,617) and Hindi flick Sui Dhaaga Made In India ($237,617).

The Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer was released in 110 screens in two versions and collected as it collected $79,000 from Wednesday premieres. The good word-of-mouth helped the movie to improve its business on a daily basis as it collected $89,000 and $141,000, respectively, in the next two days.

This is the highest collection ever for a Mani Ratnam film. His previous best was $466,564 set by Ok Kanmani.

Looking at the trend, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is expected to easily cross $700K mark on Sunday. Now, the industry is expecting the film to join elated $1 million-club in the US.

Meanwhile, the film has made a good collection at the domestic box office.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a crime thriller in which Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Arun Vijay play leads. The story of the movie is about the sibling rivalry to become the heir to the criminal enterprise.