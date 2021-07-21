The second wave of Covid in India has started waning, and medical experts have now warned about a potential third wave of the pandemic. The dire warning regarding a possible third wave comes at a time when the coronavirus vaccination rollout in the country is progressing in full swing. And now, a nationwide serological survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that up to two-thirds of the Indian population, which accounts to be almost 90 crores have already been infected with the coronavirus.

40 crore Indians still at risk

According to the study report, this two-thirds of the Indian population might have already developed antibodies in their body, while 40 crore Indians are still at risk of developing Covid infection.

The serosurvey was conducted by the ICMR in June and July after the second wave showed signs of slowing down. During the study, a total of 28,975 people were tested for the presence of antibodies specific to Covid infection. The researchers found that 67.9 percent of the participants have already developed Covid antibodies. It should be noted that minors in the age group of 6 to 17 years were also included in the serosurvey and surprisingly, antibodies were detected in nearly half of them.

The complications associated with the third wave

As the third wave of Covid is imminent, the serosurvey report suggests that the upcoming wave will not be as deadly as the second wave, as two-thirds of the population already have antibodies.

Earlier, Dr Samiran Panda, the head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research had also shared similar views. Panda revealed that the third wave of the pandemic could hit the nation by August, but he made it clear that it will not be as chaotic as the second wave.

"There would be a nationwide third wave but that does not mean that it would be as high or as intense as the second wave," Panda told NDTV.