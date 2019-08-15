In just seven days, nine-year-old Advait Bhartia managed to trek Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. The expediditon ended on July 31.

The mountain is 4,900 metres from the base and 5,885 metres above sea level. It is situated in Tanzania and is the highest peak in Africa.

But, that's not all.

At the age of six, Advait scaled the Mount Everest base camp and after his feat at Mt. Kilimanjaro, he has set his sights on Mt Elbrus in Europe.

Advait trained for two months every day continuously to prepare for his trek. His training included playing football, cricket and tennis as well as parkour and climbing 100 floors. This was part of his daily routine.

This training was to include his cardio-vascular strength. He was to trek in temperatures ranging from 21 C to -25 C.

Advait went with his mother on the trek but she had to stop at 1000 feet because she couldn't handle the climate, however, Advait carried on under the supervision of the expedition leader, Samir Patham.

Talking to PTI, Advait said, "This trek was really difficult but fun at the same time. When I was summitting (sic) the Everest Base Camp, we were living in wooden houses but during the Kilimanjaro trek, we stayed in tents and it was a good experience being exposed to snow and the surroundings."

He added, "I could have completed the trek faster but the mountains were very beautiful and I took a lot of breaks to take in the beauty."