9 go missing after cloudburst in Uttarkashi, very heavy rain alert issued in parts of Uttarakhand

At least nine people have gone missing while 20 others were rescued after a cloudburst near Silai Band on the Barkot-Yamunotri road triggered landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday morning.

The victims were working at a private hotel construction site.

At least 20 companies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and eight police teams are carrying out the relief and rescue work, an official statement said.

The missing people were identified as Dujelal (55), Keval Thapa (43), Roshani Choudhary (40), Vimla Dhami (26), Kalluram Chaudhary (55), Bobby (38), Chotu (22), Priyansh (20) and Manish Dhami (40).

Authorities have issued advisories urging pilgrims to remain where they are and avoid travelling to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri until conditions improve.

The Yamnotri National Highway has been blocked at Kuthnaur due to landslides and washouts triggered by heavy rain. Five JCBs and labourers are at the spot to open the road. Officials are reviewing the work there.

On the Gangotri National Highway, roads blocked at Lang, Dhang, Naluna, and Dabrani have been opened for traffic.

Adequate arrangements for food and water have been made for the passengers and rescue teams.

Meanwhile, Vikram Singh, Director, Dehradun weather office has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place in several districts in Uttarakhand for next two days.

"A red alert has been issued for Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Haridwar and Uddham Singh Nagar. For other districts, an orange alert has been issued for two days, beginning Sunday," he said.

Singh cautioned people residing near water bodies and urged them to move to a safer place.

"Even on August 1 and 2, heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted in the state," he said.

As rivers swell dangerously close to banks, the administration has issued a fresh advisory urging people living near riverbanks to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.

