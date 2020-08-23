In yet another shocking video of domestic violence, an 82-year-old mother-in-law was brutally thrashed by her own daughter-in-law for not doing house chores. The video, secretly recorded by the grand children, has been shared widely on social media.

The dreadful incident took place in Haryana's Sector 23, Sonipat. The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing people ire. A case has been registered against the daughter-in-law and her mother by the Sector-23 Chowki Police under various sections based on the elderly woman's statement. Both the woman in question, who assaulted the elderly woman, and her mother are absconding after the video went viral.

Horrific assault on elderly woman

The woman is identified as Saroj, who would assault her mother-in-law when the husband wasn't home. Ramehar, Saroj's husband living in Sector-23, supplies milk and leaves home early in the morning. The elderly women lives with Saroj, who reportedly works in the health department, and the children.

मैं नही जानती कहाँ का वीडियो है.



कैसी विडंबना है लोग बुजुर्गों के साथ ऐसा

व्यवहार करते है और उम्मीद करते है उनके बच्चे उनके साथ कभी ऐसा ना करे

अगर पता चलता है कहाँ का वीडियो है तो इन औरतो को कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए. pic.twitter.com/asZi2899Hw — Yogita Bhayana (@yogitabhayana) August 22, 2020

When the brutal assault on the elderly woman took place, the children who were playing in the house recorded the ill-treatment towards their grandmother and sent the video to their uncle. Ramehar's brother-in-law showed the video and informed him of the domestic abuse on his mother in his absence.

It's not clear for how long the elderly woman had been enduring the assault, but the son claimed he wasn't aware of the ill-treatment towards his mother. The children also couldn't tell their father about it due to fear.

After the incident came to light, Ramehar left the home to go on to live with his mother separately citing reasons of danger to life.

"The video of the woman being beaten up on social media went viral. After investigation, the case of Sector-23 was found. The son of an elderly woman has complained about the case. The woman was medically administered. The son of an elderly woman has accused the wife and her mother-in-law of assault and threatening to kill her. A case has been filed against both of them in this regard. Both are absconding after the video went viral," Katar Singh, in-charge Sector-23 post, told a local publication.

Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident. There are several cases of domestic violence that have come to light and it is only after such video are shared on social media that people are made aware of such incidents.