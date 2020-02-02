Bollywood loves biopics and much recently we have seen B-Town showcasing sports drama and biopics to a larger extent. Be it Aamir Khan 's Dangal or Bhumi Pedenkar and Taapsee Pannu's Sandh ki Aankh or Akshay Kumar in Gold.

The makers are all out presenting sports as a medium in the film to inspire youth and bring in stories that will create an impact amongst netizens.

International Business Times brings you mind-blowing sports movies to watch this year, that will not only inspire you but will evoke a sense of sportsmanship.

Panga

Kangana Ranaut's Panga starring Richa Chaddha is based on the life of a national-level kabaddi player her triumphs, struggles, and determination to overcome various barriers and stereotypes.

How she manages her personal and professional life is shown in Ashwiny Tiwari's film. The film is garnering good reviews for the same.

Shabaash Mithu

The first poster of Mithila Raj's biopic starring Tapsee Pannu was out yesterday. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Mithali is regarded as one of the greatest batswomen in the world. She is the only female cricketer to surpass the 6,000-run mark in ODIs.

She is also the only player to lead the Indian Women's Cricket team in two World Cups, in the years 2005 and 2017.

Sharing the first poster of the film Shabaash Mithu Taapsee wrote, " I have always been asked who's your favorite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favorite female cricketer is.

The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspects that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate Game Changer! @mithaliraj #ShabaashMithu @rahulpdholakia @viacom18studios #AjitAndhare @priyaaven. (sic)"

The film will hit the theatres on 5th February 2021.

83

1983 was when India won the world cup for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. The film is about the journey of Kapil Dev on how he made India a champion in cricket.

Ranveer Singh is set to play the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone will essay the role of his wife.

The star cast along with Kapil Dev launched individual character posters of Kapil Dev introducing the players in Chennai last week. Directed by Kabir Khan the film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

Maidaan

Maidaan is a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim He is said to be the founding father of Indian football.

The posters and the teaser of the film are out, starring Ajay Devgn, in the lead role the film is set to hit the theatres on 27 November 2020.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey revolves around the life of a cricketer showcasing the struggles and failures he faces while trying to make it to the Indian cricket team.

Shahid Kapoor is seen in the Hindi version of Jersey, which was originally a Telugu film released in April 2019.

This remake will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who has also directed the original. Jersey will hit the screens on August 28, 2020.

Saina

This is a biographical sports film based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. Despite having injuries, she has trained herself hard for the film.

As Parineeti Chopra is stepping into the shoes of Saina, to get into the skin of the role, Pari visited Saina at her home in Hyderabad and took notes to best portray the badminton ace on the big screen.

Toofan

After Milkha Singh, Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing a boxer in the next sports drama Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The first look of the movie is intensifying and shows Farhan Akhtar packing a punch with his impressive look.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal who will be seen playing his coach. Block your dates as Farhan Akhtar's Toofan will hit the theatres on October 2.

Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu is not only an actor but also a sportswoman, Rashmi Rocket is her fourth sports film. In this film, Taapsee plays an athlete and it's about a girl who hails from a village in Gujarat.

This movie follows her journey as a runner and how she overcomes various obstacles to achieve victory. The release date has not been confirmed yet.

With so many sports films releasing this year, we leave up to the audience to decide which film are they rooting for!