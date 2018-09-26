Around 75 students of a government school on an educational trip to Patna were forced to spend the night on a pavement after their vehicle developed a fault, officials said on Wednesday.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, said RK Mahajan, the Principal Secretary in the Education Department.

The students of the government middle school in a village in East Champaran district arrived in Patna to visit the Sanjay Gandhi Zoological Park and other places.

"After the trip was over, their bus driver told their teachers that the vehicle had developed a problem and expressed his inability to drive it on Tuesday night.

With no other option, the students were asked to sleep on the pavement," an official said.

The students then forced spent the night under the open skies on a pavement off Bailley Road.