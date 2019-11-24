Seven Pakistan-based terrorists have managed to enter India through the porous India-Nepal border and are currently holed up in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Ayodhya districts, sources said on Saturday.

These terrorists are making attempts to enter Jammu and Kashmir and also trying to get in touch with their local contact in the Valley.

Intelligence and security agencies are making all possible attempts to trace these terrorists, but they have gone out of radar as of now. Sources said as security cover across the Line of Control has become virtually impenetrable with heavy deployment of forces, Pakistan is pushing terrorists through the porous Nepal border.

Out of seven, five terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Yakub, Abu Hamza, Mohammad Shahbaz, Nisar Ahmad and Mohammad Qaumi Chaudhary. They are still untraceable.

"These terrorists are getting logistic support from local contacts and are also in possession of heavy arms," said a source, adding it is still not clear where they would carry out attacks.

"Pakistan is so desperate to carry out terror attacks that they have now started sending terrorists through Nepal border," said a source, adding the security agencies are on high alert.

Increased ceasefire violations

After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations across the LoC to push terrorists. Indian security forces, at many instances, have foiled their infiltration attempts in which many terrorists have been killed.

The forces have also spotted terrorists across forward locations of the border. Indian security forces, on the other hand, have also kept an eye on developments along forward border posts to foil any possible terror attacks.

There have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violations and 79 such violations along International Border in Jammu region during the last three months -- August to October 2019.

During the last three months, three police personnel have been martyred and seven injured.

Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations has been carried out by Indian Army, said Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence Shripad Naik in Rajya Sabha on November 18.

The minister also said that the government has adopted a robust counter-infiltration strategy which has an appropriate mix of technology and human resource to check infiltration effectively. "Innovative troop deployment, proactive use of surveillance and monitoring devices and the anti-infiltration obstacle system have enhanced the ability to detect and intercept terrorists attempting to infiltrate," he said.