Bollywood goes hand in hand with its controversies. There are controversies around everything in Indian cinema, be it about actors, their personal lives, cat-fights and cold-wars among celebs or controversy related to their movies. All the actions in the industry can somehow become a topic of the town, especially if the films are related to politics, religion or social issues.

There are certain people in our nation who are not very accepting when a thought-provoking film is made. Such movies can be quite objectionable for some communities, political parties or Censor Board since everyone brings their own issues to the table, which we bet, even the makers may have never thought of.

With that said, here are 7 controversial scenes from Bollywood movies that became a huge topic of controversy.

PK

Even though, PK saw tremendous success on the silver screen and was a blockbuster movie since it earned a huge profit, some scenes from the movie were not acceptable by several religious groups. There was a big social debate which followed this movie.

The scene where a character played the role of Lord Shiva and PK(Aamir Khan) threatens and runs after him to give back his remote became a subject of dispute for religious groups. It showcased some of their customs as superstitions and raged people.

Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali's hit movie 'Rockstar' faced the wrath of censor board because of its popular song 'Sadda Haq'.

Actually, the hit song featured Ranbir Kapoor singing in front of Tibetan audience and they were holding flags with "Free Tibet" written over it which ran into a huge controversy.

Eventually, the flags were blurred because it sent a strong political message. Which later gave birth to several protests by Students for Free Tibet (SFT) were also against the Censor Board.

Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab revolves around the drug abuse by the youth population of Punjab and the various conspiracies surrounding it.

However, the idea did not go well for the Censor Board because of its objectionable content that was too vulgar for the general audience. And in fact, some felt that it was defaming Punjab while the CFBC wanted to cut out all the references to Punjab and the makers were said to make some 89 cuts in total from the film.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is another Blockbuster movie which faced a lot of criticism for glamorising misogyny, violent behaviour and toxic masculinity.

The scene where Kabir Singh(Shahid Kapoor) slaps his on-screen love interest Preeti (Kiara Advani) triggered a fresh debate on the issue amongst the critics. However, even after some mix views and debate the film did quite well on the box-office and marked one of the best performances of Shahid Kapoor.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy's character Safeena which was played by Alia Bhatt was compared with Shahid Kapoor's role in Kabir Singh for showcasing similar violent behaviour as Kabir's. The scene where Safeena hits a glass bottle on Skye's(Kaliki Kolechin) head showcased the promotion of abusive and aggressive behaviour.

The scene created a huge buzz among the critics and paparazzi, however, there was no legal action taken for it.

Safeena's role was in fact, called more violent and criminal as Kabir Singh's by Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel which further flammed the controversy.

Thappad

Tapsee Pannu's recent release Thappad depicts the ugly face of Males' wrath over his wife. Even Thappad was compared with the movie Kabir Singh since both had a scene of a man slapping a woman which is just not acceptable.

Although the maker's justified the scene in Kabir Singh of being just an expression of love and that it was no way similar to Thappad scene where it portrayed an abusive nature of a husband towards his wife.

The movie also faced some serious boycott issues facing the wrath of pro-CAA.

However, later Taapsee took to social media to offer her support to the petition asking the CBFC to make it mandatory for movies depicting violence against women to carry disclaimers.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Blockbuster movie Padmaavat spared some fierce protest against the movie as some religious groups felt that the film misrepresents history and thus tarnishes the reputation of certain communities in Rajasthan.

They also felt that the film portrays the Padmavati, a Rajput queen, in bad light which further resulted in assaulting of the director and leading actress Deepika Padukone and getting death threats from the Karni Sena.

In fact, the various incident of violent protest was reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Karni Sena had also threatened "curfew" if theatres screen Padmaavat. However, even after so much boycott the film got released on the silver screen and became a huge success in 2018.