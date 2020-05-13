Looking back at her debut in Chashme Baddoor, none of us had thought that Taapsee Pannu would carve out such an interesting journey for herself in the industry and how! The last three years have been especially special for the actress who has not only dared to walk the path less chosen but has also managed to outshine all her contemporaries. Taapsee has been questioning and breaking the age-old Bollywood stereotypes, one film at a time.

With power-packed performances in films like Naam Shabana, Badla, Mulk, Manmarziyan and Thappad; Pannu has set a milestone which doesn't seem possible to be overtaken by any of her contemporaries anytime soon. A powerhouse performer, Taapsee, has emerged as one of the most sought after and respected actresses in the industry today.

And her latest release Thappad has only solidified and strengthened the authenticity and honesty she breathes into each one of the characters she plays. The film has not only won the hearts of the critics but also won tremendous applause from all sections of the society. Along with this, the film has also raised debate on the patriarchy that is instilled so deep within us.

5 questions for Taapsee Pannu

Since Thappad was one of the last few films to be released before the lockdown began, and we got to see the film once more on OTT, we have just five simple questions for the actress.

1. Had things been any different had her husband apologised to her soon after the incident?

2. Did the delay in understanding his mistake and not apologising also contribute to the fall-out?

3. What would she have done had she been at her on-screen husband's place?

4. Does she think her onscreen husband's reaction would have been the same had he been at the receiving end instead?

5. Do you think now directors and producers would find it tough to come to you with a role which doesn't have this much meat and substance to it?