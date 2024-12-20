7 dead in Jaipur gas tanker explosion, 35 hurt; HM Shah expresses condolences

A tragic accident on Friday morning at the Ajmer Highway in Jaipur claimed the lives of seven people when an LPG gas tanker collided with a truck.

The collision triggered a massive explosion and fire, engulfing the area in flames, leaving over 35 people injured.

Seven bodies, including one of a woman and two men who remain unidentified, have been brought to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital mortuary.

One unidentified body was reportedly transported to the hospital in a polythene bag.

The incident occurred at around 5:44 A.M. near Delhi Public School on the highway.

The LPG tanker, traveling from Ajmer toward Jaipur, was making a U-turn back toward Ajmer when it collided with a truck coming from Jaipur.

The impact caused the gas to leak, spreading over a 200-metre radius before igniting into a massive fireball.

The explosion led to catastrophic destruction, with more than 40 vehicles catching fire after that.

Many victims were unable to escape, including passengers in a sleeper bus and workers at a pipe factory nearby.

The highway was subsequently closed, and rescue efforts faced challenges due to the intense spread of gas and fire.

Emergency response teams, including over 30 ambulances and fire brigade vehicles, rushed to the scene.

All injured individuals were transported to SMS Hospital.

Reports indicate that 35 people sustained injuries, many of them with burns covering up to 70 per cent of their bodies.

Several officials, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Rajasthan's Medical Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, visited the site and hospital to oversee rescue efforts and meet the injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences, stating on his social media account: "The road accident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I spoke to Chief Minister Shri @BhajanlalBjp ji in this regard. The local administration is working to provide immediate treatment to the injured. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Jaipur Police have issued helpline numbers to assist those affected by the accident which include 9166347551, 8764868431 and 7300363636.

The incident has left people in shock, highlighting the dangers of inadequate road safety measures and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from IANS)