Tharun Sudhir's Chowka has been honoured with three awards at 65th Jio Filmfare Awards (South) which was held on Saturday, June 16, at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad.

The event was attended by who's who from Kannada film industry. Nagendra Prasad, Tharun Sudhir, Sruthi Hariharan, Puneeth Rajkumar, Raj B Shetty, Dhananjaya, Bhavani Prakash, Manvitha Harish, Ravi Shankar, Anuradha Bhat, Priyamani, Rashmika Mandanna, Nithya Menen, Catherine Tresa, Ashika Ranganath, Krishi Thapanda and many others from Sandalwood were seen at the event.

Puneeth Rajkumar and Sruthi Hariharan have won the Best Actor for Male and Female categories, while Raj B Shetty's Ondu Motteya Kathe bagged Best Film. Meet the Winners from All Four Industries

Here, find the complete list of winners (Kannada):

Best Actor: Puneeth Rajkumar

Best Actress: Sruthi Hariharan

Best Lyrics (Kannada): V Nagendra Prasad wins for Appa I Love You Chowka.

Best Playback Singer (Male): Armaan Malik for Ondu Malebillu (Chakravarthi).

Best Playback Singer (Female): Anuradha Bhat for 'Appa I Love You' from Chowka.

Best Music Director: BJ Bharath for 'Beautiful Manasugalu'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Bhavani Prakash for Urvi

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Ravishankar for College Kumar.

Best Supporting Actor (female):Bhavani Prakash for Urvi

Critics Award for Best Actor (Male): Dhananjaya for Allama

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Shraddha Srinath for Operation Alamelamma

Best Director: Tharun Sudhir for Chowka

Best Film: Ondu Motteya Kathe