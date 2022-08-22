Police in Gujarat's Banaskantha have arrested six people, including four women, for trafficking a minor girl in the guise of marriage.

The police said that they will also arrest the minor's parents as they received a payment against handing over their daughter to the gang.

In the complaint, Tharad Police Station constable Shivabhai Poonamji, said: "I received information that in the Dela villages Foolbai Vaghela, Gulabben Vaghela, Maganji Vaghela have brought a minor girl for trafficking and they are going to sell the girl in the name marriage. I and along with other police personnel and government witnesses raided the house and took the minor girl in possession."

The constable further stated that the victim in her statement to the police has said: "Ahmedabad based Hansaben and Ramilaben had approached her parents and promised to marry me, for which they gave Rs 40,000 to my parents, our financial condition is very weak, after bringing me to Banaskantha, they had invited grooms and their parents to see me, they were discussing to sell me to a groom who is ready to pay Rs 4 lakh for me."

Investigation officer N.K. Patel said that accused Ramilaben, Hansaben, Gulabben, Foolbai, Maganji Vaghela and Jivan Joshi were rounded up, and once their Covid report comes as negative, they will officially be arrested.