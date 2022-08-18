A man who sexually assaulted a minor girl nearly three years ago was sentenced to life imprisonment by POCSO cum Metropolitan Sessions Court of Malkajgiri on Thursday. POCSO court judge B Suresh convicted accused Raja Joshua, 19, to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, in a 2019 case.

On behalf of the prosecution, first investigating officer P. Bikshapathi Rao, second IO K. Shiva Kumar ADCP Kushaiguda, CDO S.Satish of Jawahar Nagar PS, Addl PP K Raji Reddy and Addl PP V. Buchi Reddy attended the court proceeding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS, and Addl CP Rachakonda G Sudheer Babu, IPS, appreciated the efforts of investigating officers, Additional PPs, SHO Jawahar Nagar Chandra Shekar, ACP Kushaiguda, Sadhana Rashmi Perumal IPS, DCP Mankajgiri Rayshitha K Murthy IPS for their role in getting the accused life imprisonment conviction while announcing rewards for them.

How the accused lured victim?

The accused, identified as Raja, a private employee, met the victim when she was just 15 years old and used to make conversations with her over the phone regularly. On December 5, 2019, the accused lured the victim to elope with him and on the following day, he took the victim on his bike to Cheryala village of Keesara Mandal.

Under false pretexts, the accused committed sexual assault on the victim. Meanwhile, an FIR was registered at Jawahar Nagar Police Station on the same day. When he learned of the complaint against him, he left the victim at the Yapral bus stop and fled.

Joshua was eventually arrested by first investigating officer Bikshapathi Rao after he collected the evidence and remanded him to judicial custody. The charge sheet was filed by K. Shiva Kumar ACP Kushaiguda upon competition of the investigation.