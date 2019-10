At least six people were killed and 19 injured after a passenger bus fell into a river at around 1.30 am on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Bansal, Sagar Bai, Anwar Khan, Uzefa Khan, and 2-year-old Deepak Bansal.

The injured are currently being treated at a local hospital. The number of casualties is expected to rise.

The bus was travelling from Raisen to Chhatarpur.

(More details awaited.)