As Valentine's Day approaches, couples begin the search for the perfect getaway to celebrate their love. From the vibrant hues of the Great Rann of Kutch to the historic lanes of Fort Cochin, and from the untamed wilderness of Gir National Park to the serene landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, several diverse destinations promise an unforgettable experience. Here are 6 exceptional properties where lovebirds can nestle in luxury, culture, and nature's embrace during Valentine's Day.

1. Rann Utsav - The Tent City, Gujarat

Experience the magic of the globally famed Rann Utsav, set against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Great Rann of Kutch. The Tent City is a heavenly abode offering a unique blend of luxury and cultural heritage. Couples can indulge in traditional folk performances, witness the breathtaking beauty of the white desert under the moonlit sky, and savour the delectable flavours of Gujarati cuisine. With luxury tents equipped with all modern amenities, crafted by local artisans, this exclusive retreat is an irresistible destination where every moment is a celebration of life. The ruins at Dholavira, the Harappan site, the 'Road to Heaven' en route to Dholavira, camel safaris, and stargazing in the desert are also some other activities that you can partake in when staying at The Tent City. The Rann Utsav Tent City is operational till March 27, 2024.

2. Brunton Boatyard, Fort Cochin, Kerala

For couples who share a love for history, Brunton Boatyard in the historical Fort of Cochin is the prestigious address to explore. This five-star hotel, with its interiors reflecting a blend of English, Portuguese, and Dutch influences, brings alive the 19th-century Malabar charm. Every room at the property overlooks the sea, promising romantic vistas of lazy ships, fishing boats, and possibly dolphins, right from the comfort of your cozy balcony. The scent of colonial history will surround your special one as she takes a tour of the historic Fort Cochin area where the hotel stands. Though little remains of the fort itself there are legacies of its proud history to be seen everywhere. As Fort Cochin was under the possession of the Portuguese, the Dutch, and the British at different points in time, the region still bears the influence of European architecture and heritage.

3. Aramness Gir, Gujarat

Nestled on the outskirts of Gir National Park, Aramness Gir offers an unparalleled luxury experience in the heart of nature. It's an eco-village-style lodge where couples can embark on thrilling wildlife safaris led by skilled naturalists, enjoy local cuisine, and relax in exquisite Kothis and havelis with private pools and courtyards offering exclusive views of the forest. It's a haven for nature-loving couples seeking an intimate escape. At Aramness Gir, guests are taken into a world where nature unfolds in its most majestic form, guided by highly skilled naturalists who are not only adept at tracking but also proficient in sharing comprehensive insights about the jungle's inhabitants, including the elusive Asiatic lions. Encircled by 18 square kilometers of lush teak forests, the property serves as a sanctuary where chital deer, blue bulls, and an extensive variety of bird species thrive in their natural habitat.

4. Jetwing Vil Uyana, Sigiriya

Jump at the opportunity of the Visa-free travel to Sri Lanka! A scenic 3-hour drive from the Colombo airport, this Garden of Lakes has been conferred one of the best 15 eco-resorts in the world! And there are more reasons for couples to explore this luxury resort - their unique 'dwellings', the spa, and the eco-system within are experiences in themselves. Choose from Forest-dwelling with a pool or Paddy-dwelling with views of infinite greens - there are more options to pick from. The resort is also home to one of Sri Lanka's most acclaimed wildlife conservation and research sites dedicated to Loris conservation - a night drive with the expert team at the center adds that adventurous kick to your romantic sojourn. Couples can also sign up for excursions to Sigiriya's UNESCO World Heritage site - the Lion Rock, Dambulla Rock Temple, and more.

5. Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat

Dive into a tale of romance this Valentine's Day at the enchanting Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat. Picture just the two of you surrounded in a riverside cottage where love flows as freely as the river before you. Imagine days filled with discovery, from hidden trails perfect for two to serene boat rides that mirror the depth of your connection. As dusk falls, dine under a blanket of stars, with nature orchestrating the perfect backdrop for your love story. Let this Valentine's be more than a celebration; make it a memorable chapter in your journey together, set against the breathtaking canvas of Gandhi Sagar. Book your exclusive retreat now, and step into a love story crafted by the very essence of nature.

6. Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal Pradesh

Perched 5000 feet above sea level in the stunning Shivalik range, Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort offers a wellness experience amidst picturesque landscapes. With deluxe rooms and family suites facing the Shivalik range, the resort provides wellness therapies that have a holistic approach to well-being. The Valentine's Package starting at Rs. 38,999/- + taxes per night includes luxury accommodations, a welcome cake, a candlelight dinner, a couple spa, and more, promising a memorable celebration of love. Personalized treatments and activity programs offered at the retreat are designed to meet individual needs and health goals along with guidance in the areas of nutrition, exercise, stress management, detoxification, deep relaxation, anti-aging, and weight loss.

Each of the properties above offers a unique experience, ensuring that couples find the perfect setting to celebrate their love this Valentine's Day. So, what are you waiting for? Embark on your sojourn of togetherness.

(With inputs from IANS)