At least six pilgrims returning from the Amarnath Yatra were killed and another 21 injured when two private luxury buses collided near Malkapur in Maharashtra's Buldhana on Saturday, officials said.

The accident occured when the pilgrims were returning home to Hingoli and other places when their buses rammed into an Akola-bound bus.

The six victims died on the spot and of the 21 injured, two were said to be in serious condition.

The other 32 passengers have been shifted to a gurdwara in Malkapur for temporary lodging and boarding till arrangements are made to enable them go home.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of each deceased persons and treatment at government expenses to all the injured victims at the Buldhana Civil Hospital.

A police official said that the two buses collided at around 2.30 a.m. on the NH 6 on a railway over-bridge near Malkapur, which is on the Akola-Jalgaon highway.

One of the buses had around 50 pilgrims returning to Hingoli after an 18-day pilgrimage to Amarnath, and the other bus of Royal Travels bound from Nagpur to Nashik with inter-district passengers.

As per initial investigations, the Nashik-bound bus attempted to overtake a truck ahead when the Hingoli-bound bus came in front and led to the accident.

(With inputs from IANS)