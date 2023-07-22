With the death of two more pilgrims, the death toll during this year's Amarnath Yatra reached 36 as this year's pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas entered its 22nd day today.

Within a span of just 22 days, over 3.15 lakh devotees have performed darshan of the holy cave.

Reports said that two pilgrims belonging to Rajasthan died during the last 24 hours. The deceased pilgrims have been identified as Fateh Lal Manaria and Mangi Lal. They were aged 60. These two deaths have taken the toll during the yatra so far this year to 36.

Due to the improvement in infrastructure and allied services by the government, Amarnathji Yatra registered over 3.15 lakh record-breaking pilgrims who visited the holy cave just within twenty-two days which is comparatively much higher than the previous year's number at the same time.

These figures are testimony to the fact that the government has developed physical infrastructure for electricity, health, roads, sanitation, and treks besides ensuring transportation services from road transport, helipad service, and Pony services.

30 government departments engaged to provide better facilities to pilgrims

Almost thirty government departments have been looped in to ensure seamless facilities to make Yatries feel at home.

The enhanced facilities from the accommodation, food, water health care, and Pony service generated a positive response from devotees who undertook the Yatra and encouraged others to embark on the Amarnath pilgrimage, this year.

To make Amarnath pilgrimage a memorable lifetime experience for devotees, the potential of available resources was capitalized to the brim which ensure a stress-free and tireless yatra.

This year the government made the twin axis- Pahalgam and Baltal glow with lights from base camps to the holy cave which helped to carry on Yatra during evening hours.

The construction of two State-of-Art 100-bedded hospitals for the treatment of Yatries and all the associated people is another epitome of high-level seriousness shown by the government for boasting allied infrastructure. Besides, other existing health infrastructure, every camp is manned by expert health teams who on a daily basis examine hundreds of Yatries providing them with medicine and advice.

Since the influx of Yatries is swelling with every passing day, the government made it sure that transportation facilities be provided to Yatries from Jammu to base camps in Kashmir.

As this Yatra surpassed the three lakh mark in a short span of time, the government takes pride in serving Yatries with every available resource putting them to optimum utilization.

Amarnathji Yatra has become the centre of attraction for citizens of the nation and also to foreign citizens this year.

Ukrainian woman performs darshan

Two USA citizens, a Ukrainian woman, a group of 35 Nepali citizens, and a group of 30 citizens from Malaysia are among the pilgrims who paid obeisance at the holy cave of Amarnath.

"I decided to take this Yatra out of my devotion to Lord Shiva. And I am fortunate to experience the way everything is organized to make smooth & pleasant for my journey", she said.

"I met most incredible people. They open not their camps and homes but hearts for me. Panjtarni camp has been like family to me and made sure I am safe, very comfortable", she said, adding, "food, sanitation, and other arrangements are of good quality. People are smiling here, making sure I feel well. This is one of the best journeys I had".

These foreign religious tourists acknowledged the organized arrangements and facilities created by the government which made them happy to feel the spiritual essence of pilgrims.