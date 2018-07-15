Microsoft
A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo. Microsoft Corp announced more big cuts to its smartphone business on Wednesday.REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Microsoft, as always, has been the favorite subject of attack by hackers. Last week, it released a security patch to Windows, Microsoft Edge, and Internet Explorer, among many others, to fix 53 vulnerabilities.

Microsoft's Patch Tuesday last week was meant to purge 15 products from bugs. Of the 53, 17 were classified as critical, and 10 of these critical bugs affected the Internet Explorer browser. While Internet Explorer is no longer available in Windows 10, the aging browser can still be found in older Windows versions.

Internet Explorer has been a serious bare for Microsoft, with situations like this proving it time and time again. However, the Redmond-based cloud computing firm is not ready at this time to completely retire the browser as older Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 cannot keep up to Microsoft Edge, a fairly advanced web browser.

Here are the affected Microsoft products:

  1. Internet Explorer
  2. Microsoft Edge
  3. Microsoft Windows
  4. Microsoft Office and Microsoft Office Services and Web Apps
  5. ChakraCore
  6. Adobe Flash Player
  7. .NET Framework
  8. ASP.NET
  9. Microsoft Research JavaScript Cryptography Library
  10. Skype for Business and Microsoft Lync
  11. Visual Studio
  12. Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter V2 Software
  13. PowerShell Editor Services
  14. PowerShell Extension for Visual Studio Code
  15. Web Customizations for Active Directory Federation Services

The new security updates can be manually downloaded. To do this on Windows 10, click on the 'Start' menu and then 'Settings' (cog icon). This will launch Windows Settings. Select 'Update & Security' and on the 'Windows Update' section, click 'Check for Updates.'