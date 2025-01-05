Pongal and Sankranti are two major festivals for Tamilians and Telugu people, and big-star films are released during these festivals as families come together to celebrate them festivals.

2025 Sankranti and Pongal have got us some family entertainers, from Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam to Ram Charan's Game Changer in Telugu.

Here are some of the Tamil movies that you can enjoy with your family on Pongal this year.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Cast: Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, John Kokken, Mano

Director: Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Release date: January 14, 2025

The Ponniyin Selvan of Kollywood, Jayam Ravi, and Nitya Menen will be seen on screen together for the first time as a romantic pair in their Tamil film Kadhalilkka Neramillai.

Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film is said to be a rom-com revolving around the life of Shruti Nitya, a young woman who doesn't believe that for a perfect life you need love, marriage, and children after her traumatic experiences with former lovers, but things start to change after her true love comes into her life and her perception of love changes.

The film is slated to release on January 14, 2025; the film also stars actors like Yogi Babu and Vinay Rai. The film is an AR Rahman musical.

Madha Gaja Raja

Cast: Vishal, Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sonu Sood, Manivannan (late), Subbaraju, Rajendran

Director: Sundar C

Genre: Action Comedy

Release date: January 12, 2025

The film, which was supposed to be released in 2013, is finally hitting the screens, starring Vishal. The film is an action comedy flick titled Madha Gaja Raja, directed by Sundar C. It is an entertaining family flick that is packed with high-octane action and emotional scenes and is released on January 12.

The film also has a stellar cast with actors like Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Sonu Sood. The film is Vijay Antony's musical, marking his second and last collaboration to date with Vishal.

Nesippaya

Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar, R. Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Release date: January 14, 2025

Akash Murali is gearing up for his acting debut with the romantic thriller flick titled Nesippaya. Akash is the brother of the famous actor Athrava Murali.

The movie will be released on January 14, 2025, and the plot of the movie is said to have a thrilling storyline that is laced with a love story.

The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan, who made the blockbuster biopic Shershaah starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Akash and Aditi Shankar are playing the lead roles along with an ensemble cast of actors like R. Sarathkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, and more in key roles.

Vanangaam

Cast: Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash, Samuthirakani, John Vijay, Mysskin, Radha Ravi

Director: Bala

Genre: Action Drama

Release date: January 10, 2025

Vanangaan, starring Arun Vijay and directed by Bala, marks the director's return to cinema after the 2020 direct-OTT release movie Varmaa (remake of Arjun Reddy) starring Dhruv Vikram.

The plot of the film is set to be a hard-hitting and gruesome movie. The movie depicts Arun Vijay as a man who is deaf and mute with the atrocities that lead him to a crime.

The film was initially announced with Suriya in the lead role, but due to several changes in the script, the actor was replaced by Arun Vijay.

Madraskaaran

Cast: Shane Nigam, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, Pandiarajan

Director: Vaali Mohan Das

Genre: Action

Release date: January 10, 2025

Kumbalangi Nights fame actor Shane Nigam is making his debut in Tamil cinema with Madraskaaran, directed by Vaali Mohan Das, an action thriller focusing on two strangers.

How both these strangers get into a minor argument that leads to life-altering events in their lives is the plot of this film.

The film has a star cast with Shane in the lead role, Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, and more in key roles.

Ajith Kumar and Trisha starrer Vidaamuyarchi was also slated to release on Pongal but was later postponed due to certain factors, with a new date yet to be announced.

Ajith's Good Bad and Ugly was also slated to release on Pongal, but due to several issues, this film has also been delayed.