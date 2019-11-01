The Election Commission of India on Friday announced a 5-phase poll for Jharkhand Assembly election from November 30.

While the date of polling for the first phase is November 30, second phase polling will take place on December 7. The third, fourth and fifth phases of polling will take place on December 12, 16 and 19, respectively.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 23, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced on Friday.

CM Raghubar Das hopes to retain power

In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Raghubar Das-led BJP is hoping to retain power in the state. In 2014, while the BJP won 37 seats, its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) won five.

The combined tally was enough for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to cross the majority mark of 41 in the 81-member Assembly.